Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 52.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 108,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 69,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

VLO stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

