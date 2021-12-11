Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Sells $167,580.00 in Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $25.70 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

