Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $114.36 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

