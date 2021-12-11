Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.30.

OVID stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 53,514 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

