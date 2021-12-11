Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,043,000 after acquiring an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OC opened at $92.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.32.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

