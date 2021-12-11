Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.36 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.520-$7.670 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXM. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.83.

NYSE:OXM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.56. 105,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,560. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.74.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

