Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Holdings Reduced by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,441,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $531.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $512.79 and its 200-day moving average is $443.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.05 and a 12 month high of $559.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.