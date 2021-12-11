Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.630-$1.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $576.00.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $531.85. 1,216,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,562. The company’s 50 day moving average is $512.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.10. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $306.05 and a 1 year high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

