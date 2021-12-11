Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 12,290 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,666,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,872 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,081,000. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,469,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,657,000 after purchasing an additional 751,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNET. Citigroup dropped their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $8.51 on Friday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08.

About 21Vianet Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

