Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of Malibu Boats worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 51,295 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

MBUU stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.