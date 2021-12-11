Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 1,610 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,469 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 49.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 102,560.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $33.65.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

