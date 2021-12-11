Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 29,402 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,402 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

GBT opened at $27.59 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

