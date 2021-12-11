Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Paramount Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 171,022 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Paramount Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 51,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.64. 1,673,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -164.71%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

