Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Hits $15.56 on Top Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $48.40 million and $7.83 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $15.56 or 0.00031908 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.16 or 0.08216424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00081495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,787.54 or 1.00060599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,910 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.