Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,770 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $128.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.35. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $128.05 and a 12 month high of $133.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.