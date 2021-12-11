Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.73.

FTV opened at $75.16 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.