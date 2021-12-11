Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $289.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.52. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $226.09 and a one year high of $296.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

