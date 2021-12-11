Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,882 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 201.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Argus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.