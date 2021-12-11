Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,386 shares of company stock worth $49,327,073 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $697.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $639.48 and its 200 day moving average is $589.16. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.34 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

