Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $37.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

