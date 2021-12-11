Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys 3,681 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 0.8% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 170.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 236,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,647,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.1% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $1,161,097.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $350.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $353.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.71.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.