Patton Fund Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 120.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Robert Half International comprises approximately 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Robert Half International by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $109.55 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $120.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

