Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after buying an additional 492,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,725,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after buying an additional 185,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,127,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,044,000 after buying an additional 156,442 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

Shares of UHS opened at $128.40 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.04.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

