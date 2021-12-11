Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.03. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.34%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

