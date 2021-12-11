Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Reduced by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

PAYX opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

