PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.57

Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.57 and traded as low as $11.03. PCM Fund shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 31,074 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

