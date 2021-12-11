PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) versus VMware (NYSE:VMW) Head-To-Head Comparison

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

74.9% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of VMware shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of VMware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PDF Solutions and VMware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $88.05 million 13.09 -$40.36 million ($1.30) -23.73 VMware $11.77 billion 4.02 $2.06 billion $4.79 23.61

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. PDF Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PDF Solutions and VMware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 1 3 0 2.75 VMware 0 10 8 0 2.44

PDF Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.76%. VMware has a consensus target price of $154.69, indicating a potential upside of 36.77%. Given VMware’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VMware is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VMware has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PDF Solutions and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions -46.30% -20.14% -16.48% VMware 16.05% 23.17% 7.22%

Summary

VMware beats PDF Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security. The company was founded by Diane Greene, Mendel Rosenblum, Scott Devine, Edward Wang and Edouard Bugnion in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.