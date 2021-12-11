Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CSFB downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a neutral rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.86.

TSE PPL opened at C$37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$20.68 billion and a PE ratio of -100.72. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$29.96 and a one year high of C$43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.88.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -675.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total value of C$61,952.27. Insiders have acquired 266 shares of company stock worth $10,669 over the last three months.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

