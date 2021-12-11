Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.54 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $2.06 on Monday, hitting $48.96. 3,415,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,431. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.51. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.