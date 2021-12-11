Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,825 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 14.5% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 448,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after acquiring an additional 78,091 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.51.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.