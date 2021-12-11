Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

PDL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Petra Diamonds to a hold rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Shares of PDL opened at GBX 68.25 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £132.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 136.75 ($1.81). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.87.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.