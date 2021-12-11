PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.16

Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $4.39. PetVivo shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 996,552 shares traded.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on PetVivo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.57.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative net margin of 19,720.00% and a negative return on equity of 188.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETV. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetVivo during the third quarter worth $157,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetVivo during the third quarter worth $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of PetVivo in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetVivo in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of PetVivo in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

PetVivo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PETV)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

