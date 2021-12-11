PGGM Investments Acquires 75,002 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,002 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.