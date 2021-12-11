PGGM Investments Has $7 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Rollins were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 73,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

