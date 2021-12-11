PGGM Investments Increases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

PGGM Investments increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $178.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.36. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.91.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

