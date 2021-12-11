Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $90.04 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

