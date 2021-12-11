PhoenixDAO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $158,755.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0553 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $158,755.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

