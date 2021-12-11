Photronics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Photronics in a report issued on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. Photronics has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 669,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Photronics by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 35,473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Photronics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $1,016,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,900 shares of company stock worth $1,149,420. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

