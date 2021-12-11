Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $54.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Phreesia traded as low as $42.01 and last traded at $42.56, with a volume of 2413588 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PHR. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $356,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at $123,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average of $63.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

