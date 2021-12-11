Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stake Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after buying an additional 1,152,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,588,000 after purchasing an additional 585,305 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,390,000 after purchasing an additional 415,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,115,000 after purchasing an additional 347,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2,925.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 289,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $95.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.28. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.94.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,486 shares of company stock worth $15,639,428. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

