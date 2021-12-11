Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

FFBC stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.11. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter worth $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

