PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $43.70

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.70 and last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 20038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.63.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.