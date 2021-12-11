POA (POA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $188.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 823.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, POA has traded up 1,203.5% against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.