PolkaCover (CVR) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.18 or 0.08168224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00081964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,910.74 or 0.99575329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002775 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

