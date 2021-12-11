Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Down 7.1% Following Insider Selling

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) was down 7.1% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.94. Approximately 26,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,639,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Specifically, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,300 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Porch Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRCH. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Porch Group by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,106 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Porch Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Porch Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,354,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,661,000 after acquiring an additional 512,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Porch Group by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in Porch Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.