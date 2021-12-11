Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Predictive Oncology stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Predictive Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Predictive Oncology (POAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.