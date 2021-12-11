Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,126 iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investure LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Investure LLC now owns 341,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 43,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $173.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.19. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $176.59.

