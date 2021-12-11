Privia Health Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Privia Health Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRVA. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

PRVA opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $800,807.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,554,753 shares of company stock valued at $126,183,893 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 35.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

