Pundi X (NPXS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $858.99 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pundi X

NPXS is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

