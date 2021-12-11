Pundi X[new] Price Reaches $1.10 on Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002237 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $284.62 million and approximately $30.74 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.57 or 0.08147187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00080633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,262.30 or 1.00097796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars.

